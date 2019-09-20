Clarkston Capital Partners Has Trimmed Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $1.87 Million; Shannon River Fund Management Cut Its Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO) by $2.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 35,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 435,075 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45 million, down from 470,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 5.34M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90M, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 236,238 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $899.28M for 22.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 204,984 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $70.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 90,167 shares to 141,130 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.