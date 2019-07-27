Clarkston Capital Partners Has Trimmed Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stake; Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund Has 1.09 Sentiment

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 25 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 23 reduced and sold their equity positions in Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.73 million shares, down from 5.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 17 New Position: 8.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 0.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 4,800 shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 5.97%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 1.48M shares with $103.22 million value, down from 1.49M last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $7.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 897,497 shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 66,890 shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) has declined 2.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.67% the S&P500.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $467.25 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund for 478,390 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Llc owns 151,229 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has 0.97% invested in the company for 374,769 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 50,741 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) stake by 1,717 shares to 46,835 valued at $46.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 83,795 shares and now owns 1.28M shares. Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 136,036 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 322,266 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,026 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 45,047 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 139 shares or 0% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.17% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Walleye Trading holds 2,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 21,219 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 6,163 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 0.15% or 47,700 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 214 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of LPLA in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $6.33 million activity. Gooley Thomas also sold $3.25M worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Monday, February 4. Kalbaugh John Andrew sold $3.08 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares.