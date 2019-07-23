Clarkston Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding as Stock Declined; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Maintained by Martin Investment Management Llc

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 74,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,164 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 129,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 616,360 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 2.61 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,717 shares to 46,835 shares, valued at $46.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 191,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.64M for 11.15 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.1% or 335,238 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 861 shares stake. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 7,050 shares. 401,643 were accumulated by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. The California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Synovus Financial Corporation has 4,053 shares. Stephens Ar holds 12,763 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 3,505 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt accumulated 25,530 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 3,196 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Llc invested in 3,090 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Co has 55,164 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap owns 11,158 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 4,000 were accumulated by Jbf. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.09 million shares.

