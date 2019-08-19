Clarkston Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $462,690 as Stock Declined; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Trimmed Stake by $2.26 Million

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 2.45M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 8,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 801,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.29M, down from 810,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 9.29M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc accumulated 801,696 shares. Adirondack Trust Communications reported 0.88% stake. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,048 shares stake. Community Svcs Grp Llc owns 237,688 shares for 4.37% of their portfolio. Leuthold Group Ltd holds 16,108 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com owns 46,322 shares. 400,593 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc reported 30,950 shares stake. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.65% or 586,166 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 786,591 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us reported 2.79M shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Gp holds 116,808 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Commerce holds 2.46M shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 180,100 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 463,687 shares to 5.33M shares, valued at $53.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 21,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,570 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Barometer Management Inc stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Swift Run Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 251,549 shares or 4.64% of the stock. Kempner Mgmt Incorporated has 0.37% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 28,200 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 121,027 shares. London Of Virginia has 5.30M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 709 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 101,160 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 76,957 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Inc holds 0.18% or 47,248 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Mngmt accumulated 31,603 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Sunbelt Securities has 1.21% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 121,030 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cna Finance Corporation holds 1.91% or 451,000 shares.