Clarkston Capital Partners Has Raised Position in Cdk Global (CDK) by $6.62 Million; Invesco LTD Has Trimmed Bancfirst (BANF) Holding by $673,805

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Bancfirst Corp (BANF) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 12,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 20,378 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 32,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Bancfirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 31,983 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 135,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 189,038 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide

Analysts await BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.98 per share. BANF’s profit will be $32.64 million for 14.29 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by BancFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold BANF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 2.12% more from 10.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Capital Management Lc holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Nuveen Asset Llc has invested 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Cs Mckee LP accumulated 19,350 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 23,851 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 5,186 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,889 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 46,946 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 1,555 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,006 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 138,472 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Denali Limited Liability Corp stated it has 15,200 shares. State Street Corp holds 382,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 104,314 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $213,481 activity.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7.03M shares to 7.03M shares, valued at $591.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xperi Corp by 626,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BancFirst (BANF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third Displays Revenue Strength, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 24th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.