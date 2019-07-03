Clarkston Capital Partners Has Raised Its Cdk Global (CDK) Position by $2.03 Million; Norinchukin Bank The Holds Position in Honeywellintl (HON)

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 35,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.29M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 549,875 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Honeywellintl Inc (HON) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 2,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,350 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 173,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Honeywellintl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 872,023 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos Inc reported 1.90 million shares stake. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Paragon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 1,304 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 370,081 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vigilant Capital Management has 1,602 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,340 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri owns 16,338 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Fund Mgmt owns 142,922 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,479 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 669,997 shares. Bluemountain Cap owns 2,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.06% or 8,352 shares. Yhb has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Expressco (NYSE:AXP) by 19,944 shares to 102,021 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 168,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,959 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Honeywell’s Earnings Set the Tone for the Reporting Season – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Shrinks To Grow: The Case For More Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Cranking Out Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4,800 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $103.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,099 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will CDK Global Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hyundai dealers to offer customers Lyft rides through CDK app – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDK Global (CDK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDK Global to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.