Clarkston Capital Partners Has Lowered Position in Paychex (PAYX) by $382,800; Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Declined While First Light Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $11.09 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 138,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 522,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 660,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 15,279 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 4,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 217,048 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41M, down from 221,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.27. About 61,892 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 31,360 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $41.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Llc holds 3,125 shares. 4,329 are held by Iowa Fincl Bank. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,146 shares. Middleton Ma reported 0.22% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 0% or 29,260 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt owns 8,850 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dean Investment Associates Limited Com invested in 36,742 shares or 0.43% of the stock. The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,461 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 116,450 shares. First City Management owns 25,314 shares. 173,722 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Conning has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tdam Usa invested in 14,463 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.08 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cellectis Sa by 49,180 shares to 75,414 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 14,003 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 36,700 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Miles Cap, a Iowa-based fund reported 2,526 shares. 2,198 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Castleark Mgmt holds 132,187 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 36,714 shares. Paradigm Cap has 2.88% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 406,100 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 20,341 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).