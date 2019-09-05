Clarkston Capital Partners Has Lowered Diageo P L C (DEO) Position By $441,730; Last Week Carnival & Plc (CCL) Coverage

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 2,710 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 192,825 shares with $31.55 million value, down from 195,535 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $103.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 582,910 shares traded or 71.62% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 28.55% above currents $43.89 stock price. Carnival Corp had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, March 27. Wedbush maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) latest ratings:

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo preps for potential strike – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 673,380 shares to 11.39 million valued at $210.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) stake by 201,923 shares and now owns 3.26M shares. Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation & Plc shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.01% stake. Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Limited Com has invested 0.86% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 4.85M shares. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,506 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, Florida-based fund reported 26,518 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 710 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag holds 568,485 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Black Creek Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 2.03M shares. Laurion Cap L P owns 23,744 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability owns 0.8% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 293,409 shares. Cap International Invsts stated it has 1.54 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Ins owns 6,339 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Federated Pa has 167,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $31.44 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 3.18 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital