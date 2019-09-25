Clarkston Capital Partners Has Increased Position in Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) by $9.22 Million; At&T (T) Holder American Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 1.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 204,984 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.03M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 2,266 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,439 shares to 308,782 shares, valued at $38.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 130,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,657 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) CEO Brian Napack on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Difficulties for Boeing Stock Are Priced In – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cambria Hotels Plans Midwest Expansion – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wiley Increases Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Boeing Before the Bounce Is Baked in and Complete – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,849 shares to 213,633 shares, valued at $28.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s ‘Underperformance’ Has Been No Great Tragedy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Without DirecTV, AT&T Could Be Worth $45 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Washingtonpost.com and their article: “Melania Trump is busier than you think, but as quiet as ever – The Washington Post” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.