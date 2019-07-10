Clarkston Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stericycle (SRCL) Position; Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Increased National (NNN) Position

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 107,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.46M, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 699,771 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in National (NNN) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 billion, up from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 908,274 shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,710 shares to 192,825 shares, valued at $31.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,048 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Com reported 343,434 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 100 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 29,927 shares stake. Elk Creek Partners Limited Co reported 0.2% stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 156,136 shares. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 59,572 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 11,135 shares. Goelzer reported 0.2% stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Com holds 32,083 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust invested in 254 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 28,928 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.09% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Stericycle Inc (SRCL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSG or SRCL: Which Waste Removal Stock Should You Hold? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stericycle, Inc. Announces Completion of Mandatory Conversion – GlobeNewswire” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stericycle: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaura by 10,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $52.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla In (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “National Retail Properties’ Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark – Forbes” on November 23, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sleeping Well At National Retail Properties – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 High-Dividend Retail Stocks Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

