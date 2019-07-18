Clarkston Capital Partners Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $942,669; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $16.52 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 423,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.21 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.11M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 2.55M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 8,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,099 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.94M, down from 355,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 6.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 661,645 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 743,649 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 221,881 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 383,483 shares. Family Cap Trust Company has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,200 shares. Kdi Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.11% or 99,026 shares. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 46,864 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability owns 15,758 shares. Westwood Group Inc owns 1.18M shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,289 shares. Selway Asset Management reported 38,880 shares. 358,410 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Llc. Navellier Assoc holds 15,209 shares. 15,779 were reported by Indiana Invest Management.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 73,875 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $53.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 136,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares to 38,038 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Srs Inv Management Lc owns 1.15 million shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Barnett & Company Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 123 shares. Motco has 149,761 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 1,823 shares. Cutter Brokerage reported 5,127 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Argyle Mgmt reported 1.05% stake. Telemus Cap Llc holds 34,374 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Division owns 62,469 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invs Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 33,930 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 10.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 7,996 shares.