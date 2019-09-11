Clarkston Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Waters (WAT) Position by $864,695 as Stock Declined; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $92.84 Million

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,058 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94 million, down from 253,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $223.19. About 582,978 shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 559,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5.97 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.35 million, up from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 15.46 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: First of two congressional hearings with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on “Fake News, Foreign Interference in Elections, and Hate Speech, Privacy”; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock plunges 6% after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SECURITY CHIEF IS SAID TO LEAVE AFTER CLASHES: NYT; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS ON APRIL 12- BLOOMBERG; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says data leak hits 87 mln users, widening privacy scandal

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.69M for 26.20 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 2,686 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kistler has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,067 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,262 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.97% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 189,387 shares. Bristol John W And Ny holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 275,384 shares. 1,598 were reported by First Natl Bank. Moreover, Moody Bancshares Tru Division has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 92 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 1.28% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 77,362 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Copper Rock Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 17,331 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 910 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal London Asset owns 30,596 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 83,795 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $76.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 21,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 93,116 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $816.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 248,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,404 shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.

