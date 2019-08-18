Clarkston Capital Partners Has Decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake; YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE ORDINARY SHAR (YNVYF) Shorts Lowered By 31.71%

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:YNVYF) had a decrease of 31.71% in short interest. YNVYF’s SI was 2,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.71% from 4,100 shares previously. With 18,500 avg volume, 0 days are for YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:YNVYF)’s short sellers to cover YNVYF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.0034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2884. About 20,000 shares traded. Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (OTCMKTS:YNVYF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 2,710 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 192,825 shares with $31.55M value, down from 195,535 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $98.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 496,994 shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. operates in the printed electronics sector. The company has market cap of $19.85 million. It develops electrochromic displays for smart labels and other smart printable surfaces. It currently has negative earnings. It serves the healthcare and wellness, consumer products, logistics and supply chain, and other printing industries.

