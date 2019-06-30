Clarkston Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Paychex (PAYX) by $382,800; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased Stake by $487,390

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 4,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,048 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41 million, down from 221,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 3.16 million shares traded or 72.64% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,071 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 39,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40 million shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa has 14,463 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,571 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Com accumulated 0.16% or 57,486 shares. 10,925 are owned by Paloma Prtn. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 453,277 shares. Wright Invsts Serv holds 7,223 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 48,176 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 17,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 79,965 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Grp reported 8,266 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.2% or 8.39 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Trust Com has 1.28% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 30,403 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust reported 1.99% stake.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,128 shares to 266,622 shares, valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. $860,986 worth of stock was sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12. $3.62M worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by MUCCI MARTIN.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 36.34 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

