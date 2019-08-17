Clarkston Capital Partners Has Cut Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake By $490,240; Scientific Games Has 1.34 Sentiment

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 82 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 61 cut down and sold their holdings in Scientific Games Corp. The funds in our database now have: 56.12 million shares, up from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Scientific Games Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 48 Increased: 51 New Position: 31.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 7,660 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 1.06M shares with $68.22M value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.72 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 673,380 shares to 11.39M valued at $210.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) stake by 191,000 shares and now owns 749,125 shares. Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) was raised too.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43M for 20.82 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was made by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank owns 73,063 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legacy Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.13% or 4,285 shares. Monetary Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 200 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 24,342 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation accumulated 605,064 shares. 28,656 are held by Kbc Group Inc Nv. 5,855 were reported by Cypress. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.47M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 143,651 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.16% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 288,196 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 6,926 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 961,614 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.75% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 6,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 4.24% above currents $29.98 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo.

Fine Capital Partners L.P. holds 25.9% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation for 8.79 million shares. Sylebra Hk Co Ltd owns 8.62 million shares or 10.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. has 1.91% invested in the company for 2.07 million shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.41 million shares.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.