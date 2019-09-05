Clarkston Capital Partners Has Boosted General Electric Co (GE) Position by $4.17 Million; Take (TTWO) Stake Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 34.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 50,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 143,938 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 463,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.33M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.26 million, up from 4.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 20.49M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q-End Industrial Backlog $372.3B, Up 7%; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: The GE train; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS -SOURCES$GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Company owns 484,095 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,728 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 20,172 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.36% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 50,460 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0.12% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 42,651 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability reported 3,050 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 7,100 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Synovus reported 260 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP reported 67,542 shares. Polar Asset Management Prns Incorporated has 254,000 shares. Northern Tru owns 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1.21 million shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 60,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,300 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House Limited invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 271,634 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 647,353 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Limited Liability has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 186,637 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 220,334 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 52,575 shares. Maryland-based Montgomery Management has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kempen Cap Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,461 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 22.80M are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Meyer Handelman Comm owns 1.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.25 million shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 26,476 shares. Bouchey Finance Gru Ltd holds 44,210 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

