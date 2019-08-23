Clarkston Capital Partners Decreased Its Waters (WAT) Holding as Shares Declined; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,058 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94 million, down from 253,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.57. About 389,187 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $8.94 during the last trading session, reaching $203.52. About 37.20M shares traded or 41.84% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,962 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 657,100 shares. Longer Invests has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 16.47M shares. Northside Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,214 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,095 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 6.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Janney Capital Management Ltd Company holds 86,343 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs owns 67,128 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saturna holds 3.41% or 615,589 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 125,795 shares. Qs Ltd Co holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 340,497 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares to 80,096 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: 5 Fall Launch Questions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Strategy Analytics: Average U.S. Smartphone Upgrade Cycle Now 33 Months – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 73,875 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $53.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).