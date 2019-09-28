Clarkston Capital Partners Cut Legg Mason (LM) Position as Shares Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Declined While Alta Capital Management Has Cut by $553,112 Its Position

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 164,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 4.66 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.42 million, down from 4.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 355,643 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 2,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 104,389 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.56M, down from 107,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 785,084 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 15,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 15 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 1.88 million shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 53,546 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,334 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,160 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.06% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 4.05M shares. 44,707 are held by Parsec. Raymond James Associates reported 0.05% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 753,034 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 6,378 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,558 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 183,224 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 13,274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CEO Joe Sullivan’s blueprint for ‘building a better Legg Mason’ – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Legg Mason’s cost-cutting plan gets resistance from some affiliates – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Legg Mason tweaks restructuring plan – Baltimore Business Journal” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for August 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 298,982 shares to 6.73M shares, valued at $152.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 135,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 5,010 shares to 29,554 shares, valued at $32.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.34 million for 19.66 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 23,551 shares. Finemark Natl Bank stated it has 9,775 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 51,905 shares. Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Monetary Grp Inc invested in 0.85% or 11,215 shares. Cleararc holds 0.14% or 2,489 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,980 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 11,291 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Zeke Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.65% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Landscape Cap Limited Liability Co has 79,476 shares. Appleton Prns Ma reported 39,750 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Glenmede Com Na invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Roffman Miller Associates Pa owns 27,369 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellation Brands to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results; Host Conference Call October 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Canopy Growth Gets a Recommendation Boost – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Aurora Cannabis Will Dethrone Canopy Growth as the Largest Marijuana Stock – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands: Is This Growth Stock Too Expensive After Earnings? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.