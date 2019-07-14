Clarkston Capital Partners Boosted Its Brown & Brown (BRO) Stake; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc acquired 47,381 shares as Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)’s stock rose 11.49%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 4.90 million shares with $144.59 million value, up from 4.85M last quarter. Brown & Brown Inc now has $9.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 725,348 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 99.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock rose 8.17%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 55 shares with $6,000 value, down from 45,055 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 1.49 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.69 million for 22.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Tiffany had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. Guggenheim maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 22. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Nomura.

