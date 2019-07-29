Clark Estates Upped Its Holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) as Share Value Declined; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Cut Stake by $476,066

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,320 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $133.71. About 274,919 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,298 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 87,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 35,414 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 6.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11,551 shares to 111,230 shares, valued at $39.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.09% or 739,231 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 2,525 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 287,464 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Financial Gp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt reported 35,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 3,091 shares. Schroder Invest Group holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 560,932 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 13,234 shares in its portfolio. Old Financial Bank In reported 3,022 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,556 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,441 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 163,800 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fiera has 0.22% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76 million for 19.43 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Broadridge Completes Acquisition of TD Ameritrade Retirement Plan Custody and Trust Assets – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Manchester United Announces Global Partnership with MoPlay – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manchester United: Enjoy The Growth With Additional Streams Of Revenues – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manchester United: Old Trafford Is The Place To Be – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Runway Is Not Quite Over For Manchester United – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2018.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 90,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold MANU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital owns 14,785 shares. Lindsell Train reported 10.94 million shares stake. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 73,159 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn invested in 0.31% or 46,310 shares. Roundview Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 46,401 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.09% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.6% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) or 1.40 million shares. Connable Office Inc reported 14,150 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 8,795 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 37,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Renaissance Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). 14,308 were reported by Art Ltd Liability Corp.