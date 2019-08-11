Clark Estates Trimmed Holding in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by $341,500 as Share Value Rose; Covington Capital Management Has Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $412,128

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $9.83 during the last trading session, reaching $718.51. About 14,531 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 7,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 276,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 268,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23,736 shares to 250,088 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,745 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VGK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 60,834 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Co has 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,561 shares. 6,196 were reported by Dorsey Wright & Assoc. Fil Ltd has 11.44M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.6% or 2.26 million shares. Opus Cap Group Limited Liability reported 25,415 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Farmers Bancorp stated it has 42,841 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37.17 million shares. Conning Inc holds 922,197 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Security National Trust Company accumulated 1.66% or 95,778 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company stated it has 1.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North Star Mgmt Corp accumulated 39,007 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Tradition Management stated it has 105,950 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. St Johns Invest Mngmt Co Ltd holds 26,004 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.67% or 126,423 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU).