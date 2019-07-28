Clark Estates Trimmed General Mls (GIS) Position; Strategic Education (STRA) SI Increased By 1.04%

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) had an increase of 1.04% in short interest. STRA’s SI was 865,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.04% from 856,500 shares previously. With 148,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)’s short sellers to cover STRA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $187.6. About 109,857 shares traded. Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has risen 66.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.22% the S&P500. Some Historical STRA News: 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education 1Q Student Enrollment Up 6; 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education 1Q Adj EPS $1.23; 11/04/2018 – STRAYER EDUCATION INC STRA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Strayer Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRA); 05/03/2018 Strayer Education Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Strayer Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Teams Up with Strayer University to Provide Students with Education and Coaching Built for the 21st Century; 27/04/2018 – ValueAct reveals bet on Strayer Education due to its A.I. investments; 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education: Pending Merger With Capella Education on Track to Close in 3Q; 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education 1Q EPS 84c

Clark Estates Inc decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc analyzed 90,000 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)'s stock rose 17.85%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 90,000 shares with $4.66 million value, down from 180,000 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.79M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider CLARK R KERRY sold $347,376.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Associate owns 0.5% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 59,792 shares. Haverford Trust reported 16,800 shares. The California-based Payden Rygel has invested 1.73% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 1,484 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 230,313 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 126,848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp invested in 0.18% or 376,800 shares. First Retail Bank holds 11,291 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.35% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Com reported 13,266 shares stake. 157,707 are held by Jane Street Ltd Company. Field Main Natl Bank holds 0.19% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 3,825 shares. 132,474 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust invested in 0.41% or 156,798 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Guggenheim. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. The firm operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Among 2 analysts covering Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Strategic Education Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington.