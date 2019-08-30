Clark Estates Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped by $1.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Stake

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 119,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 8.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 686,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 4.39M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.93 million, up from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 7.04 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.05M shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $104.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 442,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,437 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.