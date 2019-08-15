Clark Estates Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) Cut by $4.10 Million; Markston International Has Boosted Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $381,480 as Share Price Declined

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 75,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 1.85 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 57,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 52,600 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 109,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 276,103 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 898,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79 million for 14.66 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 4,916 shares to 100,641 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,250 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

