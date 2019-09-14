Clark Estates Position in J2 Global (JCOM) Lowered by $616,000; As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Shares Declined, Opaleye Management Lowered Position

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 216,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $613.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 1.06M shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 40,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 328,512 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 204,249 shares to 784,249 shares, valued at $28.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $78.57M for 14.45 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

