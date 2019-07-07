Clark Estates Position in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Has Decreased by $341,500 as Share Price Rose; As Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $34.67 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 1754.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 481,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 508,925 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.87M, up from 27,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $721.89. About 10,848 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Washington Tru Bank has 491 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 222,609 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd reported 3.19M shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc accumulated 1,807 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Trust Com Of Oklahoma accumulated 19,812 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Capital Limited Liability reported 0.35% stake. Aqr Mgmt Lc invested in 0.36% or 4.72M shares. Tortoise Inv Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 160 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 526,154 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 11,207 shares. Seizert Lc invested in 177,072 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 581 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 122,799 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for May 7th – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QQQ, QCOM, CTSH, MU: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Acquires Meritsoft, Strengthens SaaS Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, ADI, CTSH, ADSK: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $898,716 activity. Shares for $54,470 were sold by Telesmanic Robert. Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of stock or 19,000 shares. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,975 shares to 39,550 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 4.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Graham Media Group’s KPRC and WDIV-Local 4 Win the Prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graham Holdings +0.7% as TV results offset education drop – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.