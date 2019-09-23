Clark Estates Position In Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Was Upped; Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Position Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 1.40M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 626,555 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, up from 619,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 121,987 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 12,235 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $53.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,056 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 86,590 shares to 102,486 shares, valued at $14.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,400 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings.