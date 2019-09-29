Clark Estates Lowered Holding in J2 Global (JCOM) as Stock Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Cut Its Holding

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 40,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 237,887 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 4,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 375,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.31M, down from 379,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co, which manages about $823.96 million and $602.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 593 shares to 1,232 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 60,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $77.30 million for 14.09 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

