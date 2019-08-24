Clark Estates Lowered By $600,000 Its Foot Locker (FL) Holding; ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (ARCVF) Sellers Decreased By 2.59% Their Shorts

ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) had a decrease of 2.59% in short interest. ARCVF’s SI was 758,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.59% from 779,000 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1084 days are for ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s short sellers to cover ARCVF’s short positions. It closed at $19.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clark Estates Inc decreased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 12.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc sold 10,000 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 67,000 shares with $4.06M value, down from 77,000 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $3.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 18.91% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 23.41 million shares traded or 431.21% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading

More recent Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arcadis NV 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Recap: Kase Short Selling Conference – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arcadis – Others Are Fearful, Should You Be Greedy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2016 was also an interesting one.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It offers design, management, and consulting solutions for light, heavy, freight, and high-speed rail, as well as bridges and tunnels; planning, design, feasibility studies, and operational enhancements to new airports or the expansion of existing airports; mine development and exploration, transportation and logistics, and distribution services; consulting, design, and program and construction management services for large and complex programs; and planning, design, project and program management for port extensions, upgrades, or new port development. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water supply, treatment, management, and conveyance solutions for water boards, municipalities, provinces and states, and central governments, as well as private and public utilities.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Retail Stocks at New Lows Today – Schaeffers Research” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Foot Locker Inc (FL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker down 11.5% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Foot Locker Inc has $85 highest and $4000 lowest target. $68.13’s average target is 100.38% above currents $34 stock price. Foot Locker Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 4. Canaccord Genuity maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Friday, March 1. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $73 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 25 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $66 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $77 target. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership has 0.43% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Td Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 6,166 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 152,402 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.03% stake. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 64,311 shares. 185,347 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Prudential Pcl accumulated 965,717 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 3,434 shares. 3,418 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,194 shares.