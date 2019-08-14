Clark Estates Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Limelight Networks (LLNW) Holder Falcon Point Capital Has Raised Stake

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 230,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 868,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 638,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.325. About 172,512 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 21/03/2018 – Limelight Announces Change to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 EPS 7c-EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Limeade Presents 2018 Limelight Awards to Leaders in Employee Well-Being & Engagement; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.07 AND $0.11; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 28/03/2018 – EDGEWARE’S CDN SELECTOR TO ADD SUPPORT FOR LIMELIGHT AND AWS CLOUDFRONT DELIVERY NETWORKS

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 12.34 million shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 57,000 shares to 52,600 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Spc Fincl Inc has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davenport And Ltd Com stated it has 1.37 million shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Lc stated it has 6,976 shares. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,763 shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N And Inc has 3.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 119,050 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank holds 97,101 shares. Quantum Mgmt reported 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Selz Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Limited Co has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connors Investor Ser Incorporated owns 157,646 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 295 shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Management Inc has 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,725 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il reported 2.66% stake. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 15,018 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold LLNW shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,684 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset. The California-based Falcon Point Cap Ltd Company has invested 1.53% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 259,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 72,850 shares. Prudential owns 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 11,067 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 3.38M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.22M shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 9,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Cim Invest Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87,517 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% or 5.42M shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 9,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd invested in 0% or 208,054 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 42,293 shares to 36,084 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc. by 13,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,569 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $95,596 activity. Marth Thomas had bought 21,550 shares worth $49,996 on Thursday, July 25.

