Clark Estates Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Sprague Resources Lpunits Representing Lim (SRLP) Shorts Down By 1.79%

Clark Estates Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc acquired 12,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 105,500 shares with $10.68M value, up from 93,500 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $369.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $113.89. About 2.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan

Sprague Resources Lpunits Representing Lim (NYSE:SRLP) had a decrease of 1.79% in short interest. SRLP’s SI was 110,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.79% from 112,000 shares previously. With 42,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Sprague Resources Lpunits Representing Lim (NYSE:SRLP)’s short sellers to cover SRLP’s short positions. The SI to Sprague Resources Lpunits Representing Lim’s float is 1.22%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 3,618 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 21.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment

More notable recent Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sprague Resources LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sprague Resources LP 2018 Form 10-K Now Available – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprague Resources declares $0.6675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Sprague Resources LP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 15.04% less from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 39,832 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 0.02% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 1.21M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 45,544 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% stake. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Raymond James And Assoc reported 35,516 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 127,949 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca has 64,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Limited Partnership invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 44,013 shares. Spirit Of America Ny reported 196,582 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,241 shares.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $414.90 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 13.58 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 28. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was sold by Beer Lori A. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Clark Estates Inc decreased Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 10,000 shares to 67,000 valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) stake by 500 shares and now owns 5,900 shares. Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 23,583 shares. Advisory invested in 0.74% or 379,816 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Co holds 1.93% or 89,917 shares. River Road Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burt Wealth owns 4,185 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Selz Ltd Liability has 1.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 88,000 shares. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Co has 0.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,575 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited reported 2,055 shares stake. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri invested in 1.62% or 145,861 shares. Lau Associates Lc owns 1.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,150 shares. Westover Cap Advisors reported 2.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 127,378 shares. Moreover, First Foundation Advsrs has 1.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Lvw has 0.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,341 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Commerce Limited Co has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.