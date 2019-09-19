Clark Estates Holds Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Mackenzie Financial Lifted Position in Equity Residential (EQR) by $376,575 as Shares Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 5,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 71,534 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, up from 66,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 489,101 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66M, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 7.58 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 919,662 shares to 12.12M shares, valued at $326.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 116,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,813 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Indianapolis firm buys its 2nd Denver apartment complex for $53.7 million – Denver Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,700 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank Tru reported 345 shares. Ameritas Invest has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 2.34 million shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Limited Partnership stated it has 1,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Company has invested 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Aperio Gru Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Brinker invested 0.24% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mariner Ltd Liability invested in 3,011 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 3,244 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 6,962 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,600 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).