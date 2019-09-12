Clark Estates Has Upped Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position By $3.36 Million; Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 116 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 122 sold and reduced their holdings in Telephone & Data Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 89.84 million shares, up from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Telephone & Data Systems Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 91 Increased: 75 New Position: 41.

Clark Estates Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc acquired 60,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 435,000 shares with $24.69M value, up from 375,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $38.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 810,872 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Limited holds 307,690 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). South Texas Money invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Optimum Investment Advisors stated it has 606 shares. Ionic Capital Mgmt Lc reported 14,750 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP reported 0.2% stake. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 7.74 million shares. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 22,011 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 30,657 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Westover Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.05% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca holds 1.76% or 33,790 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,450 shares. Rampart Invest Management Company has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 19.71% above currents $59.07 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup.

Clark Estates Inc decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 86,590 shares to 102,486 valued at $14.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,585 shares and now owns 120,755 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.77 million for 29.63 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for 201,850 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Llc owns 591,066 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nwi Management Lp has 1.31% invested in the company for 519,000 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.38 million shares.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It has a 20.57 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices.