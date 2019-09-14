Clark Estates Has Trimmed Its Position in J2 Global (JCOM) by $616,000 as Share Price Rose; Citadel Advisors Increased Holding in Plantronics New (PLT)

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 40,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 328,512 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 192.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 397,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 603,908 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.37 million, up from 206,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 404,705 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc (Put) by 11,900 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 23,806 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Coldstream Mgmt reported 23,519 shares stake. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.05% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 119,170 shares. 84,813 were reported by Amer Gp. Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 5,700 shares. Legal General Gru Plc owns 37,210 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 83,620 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited holds 23,944 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial holds 0.35% or 76,031 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,403 shares. 12,056 were accumulated by Federated Incorporated Pa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 26,723 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 44,572 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens State Bank Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,706 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 91,696 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 0% or 15,158 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. James Inv Rech holds 0.02% or 2,575 shares. 162,843 are held by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 121,360 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl accumulated 0% or 7,488 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 365,236 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 0.03% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 959,494 shares. Portolan Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.59% or 165,850 shares.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $78.57M for 14.45 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 93,679 shares to 668,038 shares, valued at $38.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.