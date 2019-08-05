Clark Estates Has Trimmed Its Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Stake by $1.04 Million; Valuation Declined; At&T (T) Holder Bokf Lifted Holding

Bokf increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 115,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 985,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.90M, up from 870,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48 million shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 103,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 167,290 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 60,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $22.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 23.21% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MMI’s profit will be $16.79M for 18.83 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 54,851 shares to 15,783 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 18,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,283 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

