Clark Estates Has Raised By $750,000 Its Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holding; Pam Transportation Services (PTSI)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Clark Estates Inc increased Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) stake by 34.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc acquired 30,000 shares as Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)’s stock declined 32.61%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 116,000 shares with $2.97M value, up from 86,000 last quarter. Tupperware Brands Corp now has $656.48M valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 137,518 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,

Pam Transportation Services Inc (PTSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 19 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 15 sold and decreased stakes in Pam Transportation Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.56 million shares, up from 1.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pam Transportation Services Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TUP) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Clark Estates Inc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 57,000 shares to 52,600 valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) stake by 700,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. CLONINGER KRISS III had bought 4,000 shares worth $59,985. The insider GOINGS E V bought $502,369.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Huber Mngmt Llc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 643,706 shares. 22,757 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Eqis holds 14,276 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 25,880 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 97,072 shares. Morgan Stanley has 253,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Finance Corporation has 1,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 7,915 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bogle Invest Mngmt Lp De holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 133,245 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 43,627 shares.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for 131,867 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 31,167 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in the company for 9,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 397,474 shares.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $275.40 million. The firm is involved in the transportation of general commodities. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; and consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

More notable recent P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carriers Get Positive Ruling On Sleeper Berth Wage Compensation – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Knight-Swift Cuts Its Outlook A Day After The Truckload Carriers Rally – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Heartland’s Clean Balance Sheet Could Bring Acquisitions Back Into Play – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTSI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 425 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) has risen 13.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI)