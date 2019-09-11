Clark Estates Has Raised By $1.44 Million Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Second Curve Capital Lowered Its Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Position

Clark Estates Inc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc acquired 30,000 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 480,000 shares with $23.19 million value, up from 450,000 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $207.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 11.34M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc analyzed 70,000 shares as Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC)'s stock declined 9.21%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 782,508 shares with $15.99 million value, down from 852,508 last quarter. Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc now has $609.64 million valuation. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 48,042 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Tractor Supply Banks on ONETractor Strategy, Stock Up 28% – Nasdaq" on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Tractor Supply Opens 1,800th Store, Growth Plans on Track – Nasdaq" published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 1,800th Store Opening – Nasdaq" on September 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $26,400 was made by Demas David J on Friday, June 14. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $98,850 was made by Dolan James J. on Friday, July 19. $22,934 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J. GETZ JAMES F also bought $494,588 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Thursday, August 29. The insider Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000. 4,500 shares valued at $95,175 were bought by Bonvenuto David L on Monday, July 29. Shares for $500,000 were bought by Casey Helen Hanna on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Lc invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Moreover, Kestrel Invest Management Corporation has 1.55% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 34,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Perritt Management holds 65,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Sei Invests has 7,193 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Fairview Cap Investment Ltd Llc reported 10,000 shares. Paloma owns 21,605 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 23,300 shares stake. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 60,960 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Renaissance Ltd invested in 0.01% or 370,100 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability owns 19,688 shares.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.29 million for 12.40 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wells Fargo's Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com" on August 15, 2019.

Clark Estates Inc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 57,000 shares to 52,600 valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 12,900 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.