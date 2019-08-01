Clark Estates Has Lowered Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $4.69 Million; Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $14.24 Million as Stock Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $24.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1891.42. About 1.64 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 79,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 574,359 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, down from 653,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 7.15M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.42 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 119 were reported by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Field & Main Natl Bank holds 2.72% or 1,622 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Mngmt Inc has 15,500 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 2.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,810 were reported by Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa. Sfmg Ltd reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Partners Ltd Co stated it has 21,214 shares or 6.21% of all its holdings. Mawer Investment holds 0.27% or 21,153 shares. Baillie Gifford & Commerce holds 8.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.41 million shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4,231 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 80,100 shares. Viking Glob Invsts Ltd Partnership accumulated 311,719 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Bamco reported 45,471 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Mngmt Corporation Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 298 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 0.31% or 3.48 million shares in its portfolio. 708,975 were accumulated by Personal Cap Advisors Corp. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 20,475 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.13M shares. 600,965 are held by Assetmark. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability invested in 10.76M shares. Cadinha And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 139,062 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Cna Fin stated it has 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Graybill Bartz Associates Ltd invested in 80,136 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Orca Ltd Liability Co holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 29,254 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Llc has invested 1.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beech Hill Inc reported 0.75% stake. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.07% or 24,168 shares in its portfolio. Grimes And Co Inc invested in 71,359 shares. Seizert Partners Ltd Company holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 547,265 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,000 shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $23.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

