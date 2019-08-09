Clark Estates Has Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Q2 Holdings (QTWO)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 78 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 57 decreased and sold their holdings in Q2 Holdings. The hedge funds in our database now own: 41.85 million shares, up from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Q2 Holdings in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 50 Increased: 51 New Position: 27.

Clark Estates Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc acquired 12,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 105,500 shares with $10.68M value, up from 93,500 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $355.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 5.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist

Clark Estates Inc decreased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 27,000 shares to 27,000 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 1,000 shares and now owns 26,000 shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru invested 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Haverford Trust Company stated it has 1.39 million shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc accumulated 93,664 shares. Moreover, Delta Management Limited Liability Com has 3.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur reported 5.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Portland Glob Limited Liability Corp owns 5,665 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa accumulated 649,457 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 104,419 are owned by Alley Limited Liability Co. Zeke Cap Limited Company holds 0.97% or 103,367 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6.82 million shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co accumulated 34,163 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust invested in 19,691 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 40,806 shares. Kwmg holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,512 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owns 0.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,676 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. for 3.17 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 329,019 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has 1.04% invested in the company for 51,483 shares. The Texas-based Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 272,874 shares.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 369,703 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

