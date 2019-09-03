Clark Estates Has Decreased Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding; First Long Island Investors Has Raised Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Stake By $858,493

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Abbott Labs Com (ABT) stake by 3.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 10,867 shares as Abbott Labs Com (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 320,501 shares with $25.62 million value, up from 309,634 last quarter. Abbott Labs Com now has $146.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 3.53M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE

Clark Estates Inc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 52.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc sold 57,000 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 52,600 shares with $3.84 million value, down from 109,600 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 1.45 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 32,416 shares to 63,870 valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) stake by 2,848 shares and now owns 2,400 shares. Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,935 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0.74% or 1.55 million shares. Sit Inv holds 0.69% or 270,795 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 15,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.84% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Community Fincl Serv Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,001 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated reported 1.05% stake. Greylin Mangement holds 0.2% or 10,965 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 309,462 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amer Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 18,754 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Hilton Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,160 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 12,491 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 4.78M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 7.27% above currents $84.06 stock price. Abbott Labs had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $281.06 million for 14.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85’s average target is 12.88% above currents $75.3 stock price. Omnicom Group had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 43,434 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 15,229 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 516 shares. Cna Financial Corporation owns 34,457 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 78,952 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank holds 0.03% or 21,894 shares. Artisan Partners Lp reported 1.51M shares. Parsons Ri holds 0.21% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 26,280 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 31,912 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Ser Communication Ma reported 16.80 million shares stake. First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 6,952 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp, a New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 289 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 829,627 shares. Chemical Bancorp has invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).