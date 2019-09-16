Clark Estates Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Position by $4.68 Million as Stock Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Holding

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34 million, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $282.15. About 2.03M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 24,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 252,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.77M, down from 277,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $185.99. About 6.61M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FB: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 12, source tells @HouseInSession – ! $FB; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz: Americans are Deeply Concerned Facebook Engages in Pervasive Pattern of Bias and Political Censorship; 19/03/2018 – With the latest revelations surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, CNBC discusses whether social media companies are in need of more regulation; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony on Facebook Privacy (Video); 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed; everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook.”; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86 million for 44.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 190,467 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $130.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 77,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 20,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $23.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.97 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.