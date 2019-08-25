Clark Estates Has Decreased By $398,400 Its Facebook (FB) Position; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised By $18.33 Million Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) stake by 165.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 1.41 million shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.26M shares with $29.60M value, up from 850,000 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd now has $9.34B valuation. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 3.60 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH GOVT; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO Underway; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Reaches Settlement Over Silicosis and Tb Class Action; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Limited Issues Its 2017 Suite Of Annual Reports And A No Change Statement; 02/04/2018 – IGNORE: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI STATEMENT ON DRC RELEASED MARCH 29; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Resigns as CEO

Clark Estates Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 0.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc sold 2,400 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 277,045 shares with $46.18M value, down from 279,445 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $507.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – United States Credit Czar and FICO Grand Poobah David Howe Deletes Facebook Forever, SubscriberWise Confirms; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BANNED SITES THAT PRODUCED FAKE NEWS FROM ADVERTISING – ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandals; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 11/04/2018 – Second day of U.S. congressional hearings awaits Facebook CEO Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Op-Ed on FoxNews.com: `Facebook has been censoring or suppressing conservative speech for years’

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 18.31% above currents $177.75 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.