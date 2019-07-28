Clark Estates Has Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $4.69 Million; Share Price Rose; Deluxe (DLX) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Decreased Its Stake

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 79,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,359 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96M, down from 653,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 383,532 shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 898,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.