Clark Estates Has Cut Owens Ill (OI) Position by $12.60 Million; Private Capital Management Has Lowered Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Stake by $397,680

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 642,726 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 321,171 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, down from 337,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 48,155 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 16,800 shares to 104,298 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.92 million for 3.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. HELLMAN PETER S had bought 5,000 shares worth $60,766 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Limited accumulated 43,221 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 3.35M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Spitfire Capital Ltd accumulated 465,102 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 70,840 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 23,541 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 74,709 shares. Principal Inc holds 0.01% or 679,080 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 1.71 million shares. Nomura stated it has 12,711 shares. 1,500 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.88 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Management reported 21,107 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Springowl Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0.82% or 32,168 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.23 million shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $29.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in First Northwest Bancorp.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $25.82 million for 10.24 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.