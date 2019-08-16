Clark Estates Has Cut Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding; Hs Management Partners Has Trimmed By $5.82 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Stake

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 30,496 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 945,194 shares with $181.37 million value, down from 975,690 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $223.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.31. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Clark Estates Inc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 52.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc sold 57,000 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 52,600 shares with $3.84 million value, down from 109,600 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 482,693 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85’s average target is 10.26% above currents $77.09 stock price. Omnicom Group had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,431 were reported by Eqis Cap Management. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 8,856 shares. Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Focused Wealth has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 112,992 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 4.36M were accumulated by Fiduciary Wi. 79,428 are held by Capital Inv Advisors Ltd. 3,759 are owned by Boussard Gavaudan Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 20,000 shares. Comgest Investors Sas reported 28,400 shares stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 16,953 shares. Homrich And Berg has 13,114 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 0.17% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bridges Mngmt stated it has 16,359 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 2.36% above currents $203.31 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.22% stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 2,659 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley owns 3,516 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt has 2.89% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,485 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 2,262 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 1.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Burney Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 65,614 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.23% or 49,221 shares. Chemung Canal Communication holds 14,597 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 265,887 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp reported 2,935 shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 7,900 shares. The Florida-based Finemark Retail Bank Trust has invested 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10.72 million shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 0.85% or 31,848 shares.