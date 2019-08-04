Clark Estates Has Cut By $4.27 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Glenmede Trust Company Na Increased Nordstrom (JWN) Stake

Clark Estates Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 22.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc sold 101,615 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 349,100 shares with $14.83 million value, down from 450,715 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $211.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 10.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 9,868 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 106,046 shares with $4.71M value, up from 96,178 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 3.36M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 13/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Men’s Store Is A Cut Above Department Store Competitors, But Will Shoppers Show Up? — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video); 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has 0.22% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 6,336 were reported by Mariner Llc. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 961,704 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has 400 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 7,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,105 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 48,564 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd has invested 0.07% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 431,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 76,821 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 109,422 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). World Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased J Sainsbury Plc (JSAIY) stake by 92,314 shares to 253,889 valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 4,761 shares and now owns 77,691 shares. Vanguard Msci Europe Etf (VGK) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald.