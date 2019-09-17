Clark Estates Has Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $940,000; Stock Rose; As Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (IR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.54 Million

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (IR) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 13,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 25,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 217,502 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66M, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 6.24 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Jun 21; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.84 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Investment holds 78,281 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Art Advsr Lc has 0.15% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fort Lp reported 0.59% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Arrowstreet LP owns 0.26% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 930,037 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Llc reported 3,928 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 445,390 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 3,956 shares in its portfolio. Central Savings Bank & Tru reported 281 shares. 758,000 are held by Suvretta Mgmt Llc. Element Management Llc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 2,051 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 1,600 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 3,587 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,737 shares to 17,294 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc Com by 27,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Has Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo Preferred Nears Magic Number – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Bank of America Stock Price Is Finally Heading to $35 and Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Buffett Waited to Buy JPMorgan Despite Its Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 86,590 shares to 102,486 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 524,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,655 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sequent Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,825 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Management Grp Incorporated reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Centre Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 173,200 shares. The Missouri-based Jones Finance Lllp has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks owns 173,588 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Alley holds 1.57% or 117,613 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A stated it has 21,015 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 10,300 were reported by Washington Capital Mgmt. Albion Finance Grp Ut holds 0.14% or 23,700 shares. Cardinal Cap stated it has 337,338 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nuwave Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 359 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Limited Co reported 65,253 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And has 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,731 shares.