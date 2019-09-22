Clark Estates Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; As Yum Brands (YUM) Share Value Rose, Holder Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed by $1.29 Million Its Holding

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 2.40M shares traded or 60.14% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 10,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,755 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18 million, down from 131,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 93,679 shares to 668,038 shares, valued at $38.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

