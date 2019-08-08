Clark Estates Cut Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding By $4.10 Million; Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position By $84.58 Million

Clark Estates Inc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 52.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc sold 57,000 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 52,600 shares with $3.84 million value, down from 109,600 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $17.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 695,207 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) stake by 38.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.49 million shares as Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)’s stock declined 23.25%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 3.97M shares with $137.93M value, down from 6.46 million last quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 11.16% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 2.38M shares traded or 131.07% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of PTLA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting PTLA Put Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for PTLA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Portola Pharma (PTLA) Announces CMS Increases New Technology Add-On Payment Reimbursement for its Andexxa – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) PT Raised to $51 at Citi – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 805,759 were reported by Geode Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,162 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 729 shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks reported 0.02% stake. Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 32,186 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.04% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) has 449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fernwood Inv Limited Liability Co reported 387,011 shares stake. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 20,700 shares. Tekla Lc has invested 0.16% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 28,119 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 254,501 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. C Grp Inc Holding A S accumulated 0.07% or 159,366 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 327,760 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 66,959 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 329,000 shares to 610,546 valued at $72.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 257,168 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was raised too.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Omnicom Group Schedules Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Omnicom Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 15 report.