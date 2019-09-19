Clark Estates Cut Its Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position; Talos Energy (TALO) Shorts Increased By 4.54%

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) had an increase of 4.54% in short interest. TALO’s SI was 1.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.54% from 1.09 million shares previously. With 282,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)’s short sellers to cover TALO’s short positions. The SI to Talos Energy Inc’s float is 5.78%. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 175,876 shares traded. Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has declined 44.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TALO News: 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY – 2018 PRO FORMA CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $430 MLN TO $450 MLN THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND, CASH FLOW FROM OPS; 21/05/2018 – AP TALOS ENERGY, LLC REPORTS 32.4 PCT STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2018 Pro Forma Capex $430M-$450M; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY – TORNADO #3 WELL EXPECTED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION IN 2Q 2019 WITH AN ESTIMATED INITIAL PRODUCTION IN 10-15 MBOE/D RANGE, ON GROSS BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Announces 2018 Financial And Operating Guidance, Provides Initial 2019 Outlook And Operations Update; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY INC – FIRST OIL IS EXPECTED IN 2022, WITH PRODUCTION INCREASING THROUGH 2024 FOR ZAMA FIELD; 30/05/2018 – Talos Energy Presenting at Louisiana Energy Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 Bain Capital Credit LP Exits Position in Talos Energy

Clark Estates Inc decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 46.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc sold 77,000 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.69%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 88,000 shares with $1.99 million value, down from 165,000 last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $8.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 2.87M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Huge Transitions to New Global Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.73 million for 10.93 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Lc invested in 17,241 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 344,007 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 10,268 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Asset Management owns 66,231 shares. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 142,058 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 43,322 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 444,230 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset, New York-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.72M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 681,427 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 26 shares. 30 are held by Fil. Hbk LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cwm Ltd Com stated it has 1,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,840 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. The insider THOMAS DAVID M bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988. 8,650 shares were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN, worth $199,988 on Tuesday, April 30.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion.